Ayodhya: Boys suspected of being trafficked found to be madrasa students

A group of minor boys suspected of being trafficked in a bus that was intercepted by the authorities were found to be madrasa students returning after their Eid holidays, officials said on Saturday.

The bus was intercepted by a team from police, Child Welfare Committee and an NGO, acting on an intelligence input.

The bus was headed to Saharanpur from Bihar's Araraiya district. Child Welfare Committee (Ayodhya) Chairman Sarvesh Awasthi said, ''A total of 95 children aged eight to 15 were found to be travelling in the bus. The bus was intercepted in the city area late on Friday.'' Following preliminary investigation, it was found that the minors were all residents of Araraiya and enrolled in a Saharanpur madrasa. They were returning after their Eid holidays, he said.

Circle Officer (City) Shailendra Singh said, ''The children were taken to a government shelter home in Lucknow, following procedure. Their parents were called and asked to reach the shelter home for identification.'' The officer asserted that the action was taken to allay any possibility of human trafficking.

The officials said the identity verification of most of the children was completed on Saturday and they were allowed to travel to Saharanpur.

Hafiz Irfan Ahmad, president of the Jamiat Ulema Hind Ayodhya, was informed about the incident and he also spoke to the children.

He told PTI, ''A wrong information was passed to the administration about human trafficking, leading to confusion. The children have been safely shifted to the children's home in Lucknow, their parents are arriving and verification from the madrasa in Saharanpur is also being done.''

