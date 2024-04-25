Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out in hotel in Bihar's Patna

A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area, in Patna on Thursday morning.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. The fire extinguishing operation is still underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

