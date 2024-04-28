Left Menu

Over 24,000 Students Gearing Up for NEET Exam in Latur on May 5th

24,881 students to take NEET exam in Latur on May 5 at 55 centers across Latur, Udgir, Nilanga, and Ahmedpur. The exam will take place from 2pm to 5pm. Preparations are complete, and admit card distribution began on Thursday.

Over 24,000 Students Gearing Up for NEET Exam in Latur on May 5th
A total of 24,881 students will appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Latur district on May 5, an official said on Sunday.

There are 55 centres in Latur, Udgir, Nilanga and Ahmedpur tehsils and the exam will take place between 2pm and 5pm, NEET coordinator and Podar International School principal Giridhar Reddy told PTI.

''The admit card distribution process began on Thursday. All preparations for NEET are complete,'' he added.

