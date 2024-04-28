Over 24,000 Students Gearing Up for NEET Exam in Latur on May 5th

A total of 24,881 students will appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Latur district on May 5, an official said on Sunday.

There are 55 centres in Latur, Udgir, Nilanga and Ahmedpur tehsils and the exam will take place between 2pm and 5pm, NEET coordinator and Podar International School principal Giridhar Reddy told PTI.

''The admit card distribution process began on Thursday. All preparations for NEET are complete,'' he added.

