Over 24,000 Students Gearing Up for NEET Exam in Latur on May 5th
24,881 students to take NEET exam in Latur on May 5 at 55 centers across Latur, Udgir, Nilanga, and Ahmedpur. The exam will take place from 2pm to 5pm. Preparations are complete, and admit card distribution began on Thursday.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A total of 24,881 students will appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Latur district on May 5, an official said on Sunday.
There are 55 centres in Latur, Udgir, Nilanga and Ahmedpur tehsils and the exam will take place between 2pm and 5pm, NEET coordinator and Podar International School principal Giridhar Reddy told PTI.
''The admit card distribution process began on Thursday. All preparations for NEET are complete,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JNU students' union calls for strike on Apr 16 against 'inaction' in sexual harassment complaint
Eight students injured in hostel building fire in Kota
Nayanthara boards Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Dear Students'
BJP manifesto promises to set up Thiruvalluvar cultural centres across world
Pioneering Records: Elshaddai Students Rewrite History in a Grand Event