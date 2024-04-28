Tamil Nadu Govt Instructed to Waive Sports Camp Fee for Students

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the DMK regime over fixation of fee by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for under-18 students participating in the annual summer coaching camp to be held across the state. Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, said the SDAT fixing fee was a never seen before ''novelty''. The state government must not collect any fee from students at all, he said, and underscored that most aspirants were from government and government-aided schools. Parents and students have opposed the move and it has also led to resentment among sports enthusiasts, the former CM said in a statement. The AIADMK chief, pointing to the DMK government's assurances related to encouraging sporting talent and giving a boost to sports infrastructure, asked if fixing fee for students was intended to nurture talent. On April 24, the SDAT announced a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 200 in Chennai and other district headquarter towns respectively for the under-18 summer coaching camp to be held from April 29 to May 13 in 38 districts including Chennai.

