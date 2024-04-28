Left Menu

Palaniswami appeals to TN govt to waive off sports camp fee for students

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the DMK regime over fixation of fee by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for under-18 students participating in the annual summer coaching camp to be held across the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:08 IST
