West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Concludes Smoothly Across 328 Centers

Around one lakh candidates took the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for BTech and BPharm courses at 328 exam centers, including three in the northeast. The four-hour exam proceeded smoothly, and the Metro Railway ran special services for candidates.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Around one lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations on Sunday.

Students wrote papers for enrollment in BTech and BPharm courses at 328 exam centres - including three centres in the northeastern region of the country, a senior WBJEE official said.

The four-hour-long exam passed off smoothly.

The Metro Railway Kolkata ran special services for the WBJEE course aspirants in the Blue line (Dakshineswar to New Garia) from 8:30 am till 9:40 pm, a Metro railway statement said.

Instead of 130 services on Sunday, 140 services (70 UP and 70 Down) were run during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

