Talks over Gaza ceasefire at stalemate after Rafah operation, Qatar PM says
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Talks over a ceasefire in Gaza have reached a stalemate as Israel's operation in Rafah has sent things backwards, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday at an economic forum in Doha.
Sheikh Mohammed, whose country has mediated heavily between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel throughout the 7-month conflict, said Qatar will continue its role.
