Austrian court approves rapist Fritzl's move to regular prison

An Austrian court said on Tuesday it had ruled that the country's most infamous living criminal, 89-year-old incestuous rapist Josef Fritzl, could be transferred to regular prison from a prison psychiatric unit.

A transfer could eventually pave the way for his conditional release from prison, and his lawyer Astrid Wagner has said she would apply for such a release within a year of his transfer.

Fritzl, who has now changed his name, raped his daughter as he held her captive for 24 years, fathering seven children.

