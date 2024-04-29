Teachers: Vital Partners in India's Transformation by 2047

Teachers of the country have a major role to play in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering of teachers and principals at an event in Swami Vivekananda International School in North Mumbai, from where Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, the commerce and industry minister said that the government had carried out consultations for several years before rolling out the new education policy in 2020.

''Nobody has heard of any criticism about the policy" despite the fact that the country has all types of critics, he said.

"Teachers have a major role to play in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," Goyal said.

The Indian economy is expected to grow by over 7 per cent for the third year in a row in 2023-24. He suggested teachers talk to students and focus on their vocational guidance.

On March 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for ''Viksit Bharat: 2047'' and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

The roadmap for ''Viksit Bharat'' has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

