First-Year B. Tech Student Tragically Ends Life in Rajasthan

An 18-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of his hostel here, police said on Friday. He lived in a boys hostel and jumped from the 10th floor of the building on Thursday night, she said.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:29 IST
An 18-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of his hostel here, police said on Friday. Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti identified the deceased as Mayank, a first-year student of B.Tech Computer Science.

Mayank was from a Nimoth village in district Rewari, Haryana. He lived in a boys' hostel and jumped from the 10th floor of the building on Thursday night, she said. The body was handed over to the family on Friday after the post-mortem. The reason behind him taking this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

