JNU's New Restrictions on Protests Draw Student Opposition

Student organisations across party lines in the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday opposed a fresh advisory issued by the administration reiterating a ban on protests outside the varsity office. The JNU Dean of Students (DoS) office on Thursday issued an advisory saying protests within 100 metres of the administration block will be penalised with a fine, saying such a protest is prohibited by the high court.

This comes after the JNU students' union on Thursday protested outside the DoS office against the termination of six contractual housekeeping workers due to the age limit clause in university's employment rules. The JNUSU said the workers were later reinstated.

The JNUSU has previously staged several protests outside the DoS office, including over its demand for opening the Barack Hostel that has been remained shut despite being readied for use in 2023. ''All concerned are informed that the Dean Students Office (DoS)/Interhall Administration (IHA) building is covered under the 100 metre perimeter rule. According to the Student Discipline and Proper Conduct Rules of Jawaharlal Nehru University (under Statute 32(5) of the University), hunger strikes, demonstrations, unauthorised group entry and any other activity within a radius of 100 meters of any educational or administrative building are prohibited,'' read the university's advisory.

''Any other type of protest and/or creating obstruction in the entry or exit gate/route of any educational and administrative building is punishable,'' it said, adding that the Chief Proctoral Office (CPO) manual also penalises protests in restricted areas on campus.

The Left and BAPSA-backed JNUSU said it stands firm against Thursday's notice by the DoS office, saying it was against the democratic rights of students.

''JNUSU has already rejected the new CPO manual released last year. New CPO manual and this new notice by DoS office are against the democratic rights of students. Right to protest and demonstration are basic rights of any citizen,'' JNUSU president Dhananjay told PTI, demanding that the order be revoked.

Condemning the university's notice, RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that the order violates the fundamental rights of students and aims to suppress dissenting students. ''We strongly condemn the fresh order by the JNU administration which violates the fundamental right of students to protest on the university campus. It reflects the dictatorial attitude of JNU VC, JNU administration and DOS Manuradha Chaudhary who are continuously trying to suppress the voice of the students,'' said Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, ABVP's JNU president.

