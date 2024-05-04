Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Exhorts Students to Harness Education for National and Societal Progress

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said students should use their education to uplift the nation and society.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of the Design and Development Institute in Jodhpur, he also called for strengthening the economy by adopting innovation in footwear design and exporting the products.

Asserting that entrepreneurship development is necessary, the governor urged the new generation to become job creators instead of seeking employment.

He also stressed on updating the curriculum in light of the new National Education Policy - 2020. The institute's main objective is to promote handicraft skills alongside education. Keeping in mind the rapid growth of the footwear and fashion industry across the world, the institute will decide the sector's future direction, Mishra said.

He also called on the institute to prepare skilled designers.

Mishra said everyone should make an effort to make India a leader in the sector.

The institute should study category-wise demand for athletic and non-athletic footwear and manage innovation and new technical education to develop products, he added.

