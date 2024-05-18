Yogi Adityanath Rallies for BJP, Slams Congress on Ram Temple and Security Issues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said "Ram Lalla" will not allow Congress to come to power again and accused the opposition party of questioning the martyrdom of security personnel during 26/11.

Addressing a rally here to campaign for advocate Ujjwal Nikam, BJP candidate for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, Yogi said the ongoing elections are about choosing between "Ram bhakts" and "Ram drohis".

"Ram bhakt is a 'rashtra bhakt' who will serve the people of India and work for the country's progress. A Ram bhakt who paved the way for the construction of Ram temple can ensure respect for the people and the country as well as safety and security," he said.

Mumbai North Central, where Congress has nominated its city chief Varsha Gaikwad, and 12 other constituencies in Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20. Campaigning for these seats ended at 6 pm on Saturday.

Adityanath also accused the Congress and its allies of being upset with the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

"Congress leaders say Ram temple shouldn't have been constructed. If the Congress is so upset about it, it can construct a Ram temple in Italy. If they don't want a Ram temple, they can build one dedicated to 'Bajrangbali' (Lord Hanuman)." Some Congress leaders say that if their party comes to power, they will "destroy" the Ram temple, claimed the senior BJP leader. "Ram Lalla will not allow you to come to power," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said when the BJP speaks with confidence of winning 400-plus seats, the ground beneath slips for opposition parties. "People say they will support only those who got the Ram temple (constructed)," he said.

Adityanath also accused the grand old party of insulting the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks by questioning their sacrifice. Nikam, the special public prosecutor during the 26/11 trial, was instrumental in sending terrorist Ajmal Kasab to the gallows, he said.

"Nikam stood against anti-nationals. No one has dared target Mumbai again. This is new India under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's leadership. Now, even if a tiny cracker is burst on Diwali, Pakistan has to clarify that it was not behind it," Adityanath said.

He urged people to vote for Modi, stressing that a third term for him would destroy Aurangzeb's soul that has ''crept into'' the Congress and its allies. "India will be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and 'viksit' (developed)," he said. Earlier in the day, Adityanath addressed rallies in Malegaon in Nashik district and Palghar in the state. "After Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath, we have to move towards Mathura," he said.

During Congress' rule, India's borders were unsafe and the country's image had diminished, he said, adding that there is "respect, security and welfare of poor in new India".

