Nursing Student Dies After Falling from Delhi Flyover

A nursing student from Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday allegedly jumped from Ranjit Singh flyover near Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, police said.

Mohammad Chand (25), a fifth semester B.Sc Nursing student, was found lying on a road under the flyover by patrolling staff, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Chand first threw his bag from the flyover and then jumped, the officer said.

“He was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital in a PCR van and undergoing treatment,'' the officer said, adding that there were two eyewitnesses of the incident.

Chand, a native of Bihar, lives in Patel Nagar area. He gave an exam on Saturday and was supposed to appear for another one on Monday, police said.

The reason behind Chand's this step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

