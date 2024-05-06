Left Menu

Delhi Sees Surge in First-Time Voters, Tally Reaches 2.43 Lakh

The CEO Chief Electoral Officer hoped that the final figure would increase up to approximately 2.50 lakh after publication of the supplementary electoral roll, the Delhi poll body said.This achievement stands as a testament to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns, targeting the youth demographic, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 00:33 IST
Delhi Sees Surge in First-Time Voters, Tally Reaches 2.43 Lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of first-time voters in Delhi has risen to 2.43 lakh, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said on Sunday, citing the latest data. The final electoral roll published on January 22 had shown a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi to 1.47 lakh, it said in a statement. ''The latest data reveals a remarkable increase from 1,47,074 (1.47 lakh) to approximately 2.43 lakh first-time voters enlisted in the voting list. The CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) hoped that the final figure would increase up to approximately 2.50 lakh after publication of the supplementary electoral roll,'' the Delhi poll body said.

''This achievement stands as a testament to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns, targeting the youth demographic,'' it added. The concerted efforts of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have sparked a significant surge in youth voter registration across Delhi, the poll body said.

SVEEP activities have been conducted on a large scale, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives such as street plays, drawing, painting and essay-writing competitions, slogan contests and voter awareness rallies across various districts. These activities have not only fostered awareness but also instilled a sense of responsibility and participation among young voters, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024