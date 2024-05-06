Delhi Sees Surge in First-Time Voters, Tally Reaches 2.43 Lakh

The number of first-time voters in Delhi has risen to 2.43 lakh, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said on Sunday, citing the latest data. The final electoral roll published on January 22 had shown a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi to 1.47 lakh, it said in a statement. ''The latest data reveals a remarkable increase from 1,47,074 (1.47 lakh) to approximately 2.43 lakh first-time voters enlisted in the voting list. The CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) hoped that the final figure would increase up to approximately 2.50 lakh after publication of the supplementary electoral roll,'' the Delhi poll body said.

''This achievement stands as a testament to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns, targeting the youth demographic,'' it added. The concerted efforts of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have sparked a significant surge in youth voter registration across Delhi, the poll body said.

SVEEP activities have been conducted on a large scale, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives such as street plays, drawing, painting and essay-writing competitions, slogan contests and voter awareness rallies across various districts. These activities have not only fostered awareness but also instilled a sense of responsibility and participation among young voters, it added.

