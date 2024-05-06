Left Menu

Meritorious Students to Receive Fee Waivers from School of Open Learning: Director Payal Mago

Delhi's School of Open Learning to waive fees for students with 8.5 CGPA in 2024-25 session. Call center and skill center to be launched for student support and job readiness.

Updated: 06-05-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:56 IST
Meritorious Students to Receive Fee Waivers from School of Open Learning: Director Payal Mago
  Country:
  • India

The School of Open Learning will provide a 100 per cent fee-waiver to students securing 8.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the 2024-2025 academic session, its director Payal Mago said on Monday.

She made the announcement while addressing the 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony of the School of Open Leaning here.

She also announced a call centre will be started by the SOL to address students' queries. A skill centre will also be made operational for upskilling students to make them job-ready, she added.

The event was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh and other dignitaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

