Left Menu

Industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra Unveils 'Sanatan Living' Book Series with Spiritual Leader Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma at Parmarth Niketan

In a gesture symbolizing shared values and mutual respect for wisdom, Dr. Shahra presented BK Shivani with his acclaimed book series Sanatan Living, encapsulating timeless wisdom and advocating for global peace. As an author, Dr. Shahra remains steadfast in promoting the ethos of world peace and the concept of Vasudev Kutumbakum, advocating for harmonious coexistence on a global scale.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:36 IST
Industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra Unveils 'Sanatan Living' Book Series with Spiritual Leader Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma at Parmarth Niketan
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a luminary known for his pivotal role in India's Yellow Revolution and esteemed as an industrialist and philanthropist, graced Parmarniketan with his presence on 3rd May, participating in the Ganga Arti. This auspicious visit coincided with a significant event at the ashram, heralding a new era in the pursuit of wisdom and philanthropy. During his visit, Dr. Shahra had the honour of meeting BK Shivani, a revered spiritual leader at the ashram. The discussions centered around Parmarniketan's multifaceted initiatives in wisdom and societal upliftment, marking a significant convergence of philosophies. In a gesture symbolizing shared values and mutual respect for wisdom, Dr. Shahra presented BK Shivani with his acclaimed book series ''Sanatan Living,'' encapsulating timeless wisdom and advocating for global peace. This act underscores Dr. Shahra's unwavering commitment to disseminating the message of world peace, oneness, and harmony. Beyond philosophical dialogue, Dr. Shahra actively participated in his ongoing philanthropic endeavors. He visited local schools, continuing his legacy of supporting welfare initiatives, particularly emphasizing his dedication to child education and fostering values of global harmony among young minds. Dr. Shahra engaged with students, imparting invaluable insights and encouraging them to embrace principles of peace and unity. As an author, Dr. Shahra remains steadfast in promoting the ethos of world peace and the concept of Vasudev Kutumbakum, advocating for harmonious coexistence on a global scale. His efforts extend through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation, a beacon of philanthropic initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact across diverse spheres of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024