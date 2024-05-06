Left Menu

National Confederation of Backward Classes (NCBC) Appeals to OBC Voters for Active Participation in LS Elections

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases since April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:48 IST
National Confederation of Backward Classes (NCBC) Appeals to OBC Voters for Active Participation in LS Elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has appealed to all OBC voters to exercise their franchise in the elections.

In a statement, NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir emphasized the significance of voting as a fundamental and constitutional right bestowed upon citizens by the Indian Constitution. Ahir highlighted the importance of Other Backward Class (OBC) voters in shaping the future of the nation and reiterated the need for them to actively participate in the voting process. The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases since April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The next five phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024