Rajasthan Minister urges public to take caution as six people die in the state due to heatstroke

As an intense heatwave grips Rajasthan, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena urged the public to take precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure to the scorching sun. "We have asked all districts to issue advisories to the public to stay out of sun and heat and take all precautions. Prevention is the biggest cure. Do not go out in the sun, if very important only then go out. Some people have died because of the loo," Kirodi Lal Meena said while speaking to ANI.

"As per SDRF guidelines, there is no provision of granting money if a person dies because of heat or cold. During the Vasundhara Raje government in the state, we had made provision if a person dies because of lightning and storm. I will take up these issues also to the Chief Minister so that those affected can get some help," he added The Minister additionally disclosed that the post-mortem examinations conducted on six deceased individuals confirmed that their deaths were attributed to the heatwave.

Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded a Maximum Temperature of 49.4°C on 27th May 2024, IMD reported. There is a possibility of surface winds of 25-35 kmph in various parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, on Monday said that the maximum temperature is unlikely to witness any significant change till May 29. "For the first time in this season, Phalodi in Rajasthan has crossed the temperature mark of 50 degrees Celsius while places like Jaisalmer and Barmer have witnessed a surge of seven degrees Celsius in the night temperature. There is no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days. The maximum temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant changes until May 29," he said.

"However, due to the weakness of anti-cyclonic conditions over the state, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in some parts of Eastern Rajasthan from May 29 and in some parts of Western Rajasthan from May 30. In the first week of June, maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded near normal in most parts of the state," he added. Apart from Rajasthan, heat wave conditions also prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

