10 died after stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl amid cycle Remal aftermath

A stone quarry collapse claimed the lives of as many as ten individuals in the capital of Mizoram, Aizawl following incessant rains, said police officials. According to authorities, seven fatalities were confirmed initially by Mizoram Director General of Police, Anil Shukla, with subsequent reports raising the toll to ten.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Aizawl, where heavy rains triggered the collapse. In addition to the loss of lives, numerous trees and electric poles were uprooted, while several roads became impassable due to the deluge.

The Mizoram DGP also said that several landslide incidents have also been reported from different parts of the state. "Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated," the DGP said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced comprehensive relief measures to aid those affected by Cyclone Remal within the state. The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram, revealed that affected individuals will receive assistance totalling Rs 15 crore, while relatives of the deceased will be provided ex-gratia payments of Rs 4 lakhs each. Meanwhile, some after-effects of cyclone Remal hit Mizoram which shares borders with Bangladesh prompting the state administration to issue precautionary measures. It stated that All government offices, except those essential for disaster management, health services, and public utilities, were ordered closed on May 28, 2024.

The Mizoram administration said in a release, "In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on "Cyclone Remal", the State Government hereby orders closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May, 2024 (Tuesday) with the exception of offices rendering essential services such as Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, etc." "Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall ensure that Officers and staff of their respective departments shall "work from home" on this day and be available in case of any exigencies," the release added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of squally winds, ranging from 40-50 kmph to 35-45 kmph across different regions and said that the adverse weather conditions were anticipated to persist until the evening of May 28, 2024, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness among residents. "Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over South. Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Nagaland, Manipur and remaining parts of Assam till afternoon noon of 28th and thereafter very likely to decrease and becoming 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura till 28th May evening," IMD said. (ANI)

