Left Menu

Students Triumph in Class 12 Board Exams Despite Personal Adversities

Despite facing personal tragedy, with two of them losing their father during the examinations, three students passed the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board exam with flying colours.R Rajeswari of Cuddalore had to appear for the Physics test much against her wishes when her father died suddenly on the day her exam was to be held.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:39 IST
Students Triumph in Class 12 Board Exams Despite Personal Adversities
  • Country:
  • India

Despite facing personal tragedy, with two of them losing their father during the examinations, three students passed the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board exam with flying colours.

R Rajeswari of Cuddalore had to appear for the Physics test much against her wishes when her father died suddenly on the day her exam was to be held. ''I was not in a position to appear for the exam. But my relatives compelled me to write saying that an academic year will be lost,'' she said.

She could still remember her grief over losing her father in March. ''I didn't know how I was able to write. Everyone in the school has been supportive. When the result was announced today I was surprised that I scored 70 marks out of 100 in Physics,'' Rajeswari said. Overall, she scored 474 marks out of 500.

In the case of Tarun of Gudalur, his father died on the day of his exam. Nevertheless, surmounting the grief, he wrote the exams and scored 453 out of 500 marks.

17-year-old Chinnadurai, belonging to the Scheduled Caste almost gave up the intention to complete his Plus Two after he became a victim of caste violence in August last year.

Six students from his school attacked and inflicted cut injuries on Chinnadurai at his house in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. His younger sister who intervened too received cut injuries. Both were hospitalised. Chinnadurai's grandfather later died of shock.

He decided to drop out of school but his school teachers and elders persuaded him to pursue studies and write the board exam. The result was spectacular. He secured 469 out of 500.

As per the 12th standard examination results announced at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus here, a total of 7,19,196 students out of the 7,60,606 who appeared in the board exam in March this year have passed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024