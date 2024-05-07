Left Menu

Sri Lanka Extends Free Tourist Visas for India, Six Other Countries Despite Controversy

Sri Lanka to continue offering free tourist visas to visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. This decision reverses a previous plan to increase visa fees and outsource visa issuance to a foreign company. The move follows criticism of the proposed fee hike and on-arrival visa system.

Visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia will continue to receive tourist visas free of charge, the Sri Lankan government has said.

This decision comes amidst a controversy surrounding increased fees for on-arrival visas, which were being handled by a foreign company.

A statement issued by the office of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said, ''It was decided today to maintain the existing USD 50 fee for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting the country and the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries -- India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia." The government's decision to retain the existing visa fees and free visa service follows days of stiff criticism directed at the new on-arrival visa system, which was being handled by a foreign company at the Bandaranaike International Airport here.

Under the proposed system, the cost per person for a visa was set to exceed USD 100 due to additional service and convenience fees brought about by the outsourcing visa issuance company.

