K. Sanjay Murthy launches Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship program

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy today virtually launched the ‘Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship (CBDE)’ program in presence of officials of the Department; members of the Program Advisory Council, CBDE; mentors from the industry; representatives of the shortlisted Higher Education Institutions (HEIs); Prof. Sudhir Varadarajan, Program Director, CBDE, and Principal Investigators and Co-Principal Investigators. More than 130 participants virtually attended the meeting.

Shri K. Sanjay Murthy in his address highlighted that the program will be led by industry and academia collaboration. He mentioned that industry experts are also providing the necessary guidance and support to HEIs through various initiatives under the banner of industry-academic linkage. He recognized the rigorous selection process instituted through which 30 HEIs have been identified to implement this program in their institution..

The Capacity Building Program is designed to equip identified HEIs and faculty members to focus on Design and Entrepreneurship development in their institution with the support of mentors from industry. At this stage, 30 HEIs have been selected through a process anchored by the IIITDM, Kancheepuram, a Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Center (MMTTC) as Nodal Centre for the program. This program will focus on instilling in students a problem-solving approach that encourages creative and innovative solutions to complex challenges and ultimately takes concrete steps in scaling up their ideas through stage-wise hand-holding support provided by mentors from the industry. The program includes one-to-one mentoring of faculty and promoting generative dialogue among faculty, student teams and HEI partners by a pool of expert mentors. The program is designed to provide mentor support to the identified HEIs to learn from the expertise gained through years of engagement in the industry setup.

During the meeting, industry experts including Shri Manoj Kohli, Chairperson, Program Advisory Council, CBDE, and Smt. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM expressed hope in the outcomes of this program. Shri Kohli suggested that during the execution of the initiatives, efforts will be made to ensure linkages and support to the startups from global investors and industry. In her remarks, Smt. Ghosh mentioned entrepreneurial mindset needs to be nourished in the young minds present in educational institutions. Problem-solving skills as demanded by the industry are required to complement the technical skills provided in the traditional pedagogical approach, she said.

In his address, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras envisioned that prioritization of locally relevant challenges to produce effective and sustainable solutions by young entrepreneurs/innovators would garner global recognition.

Mentors from the industry also shared their views about the program. Dr Miftahul Barbaruah, Member, Confederation of Indian Industry, Assam Chapter, and Shri Chandrasekaran Balakrishnan, former Chief Digital Data and Innovation Officer, Marsh McLennan Asia, highlighted that the program will build capacities of the HEIs to transform students into entrepreneurs and enable them to develop solutions to pressing challenges of the society.

Prof. Sudhir Varadarajan, Program Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, shared the way forwardand guided the participating HEIs to follow the subsequent plan of action about implementation of the program.

(With Inputs from PIB)