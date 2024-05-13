Left Menu

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: 93.60% Students Secure Passing Marks

CBSE Class 10 results announced: 93.60% passed, girls outperform boys by 2.04%. Over 47,000 scored above 95%, 2.12 lakh above 90%. About 1.32 lakh placed in compartment category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:27 IST
CBSE Class 10 Results Out: 93.60% Students Secure Passing Marks
  • Country:
  • India

The CBSE on Monday declared the results for the Class 10 exam with 93.60 per cent students clearing the test.

Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points, officials said and added that 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam.

More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent, they said.

The officials said that more than 1.32 lakh students were placed in 'compartment', a marginal decrease since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024