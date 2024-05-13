CBSE Class 10 Results Out: 93.60% Students Secure Passing Marks

The CBSE on Monday declared the results for the Class 10 exam with 93.60 per cent students clearing the test.

Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points, officials said and added that 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam.

More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent, they said.

The officials said that more than 1.32 lakh students were placed in 'compartment', a marginal decrease since last year.

