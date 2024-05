ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Collaborate to Launch High-Impact IT Project Management Program for Industry Professionals

The 12-week programme by ISB Executive Education integrates MS Project, RISK training, and PMP Certification preparation equipping participants to excel as Project Managers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The digital revolution has brought about a surge in complex IT projects. Traditional approaches often fall short in meeting the needs of today's dynamic business environment and evolving customer expectations. To navigate this landscape effectively, businesses require skilled professionals with strong IT project management capabilities. These skills, coupled with methodologies such as Agile is crucial for reshaping business tactics, fostering adaptability, and optimising alignment, value, and overall performance. Recognising this growing industry demand for professionals equipped with these skills, ISB Executive Education, ranked number one B-school in India in FT Global MBA Ranking 2024 commenced its 15th batch of Certificate Programme in IT Project Management, along with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations.

The 12-week online Certificate Programme in IT Project Management is thoughtfully designed for professionals who aspire to embrace digital disruption, adopt lean techniques, and utilise tools adaptable to increasingly agile environments. This programme is tailored for early-career professionals aiming to elevate their roles within their organisations by refining IT operations management systems, processes, and best practices. Additionally, mid-level professionals aspiring to transition into project management roles and lead teams will also benefit by developing expertise in managing projects, mitigating risks, and optimising project outcomes. Furthermore, it will also enable consultants to assist organisations and clients in formulating effective IT operations strategies, analytics, and process management.

Announcing the commencement of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Amidst the relentless pace of technological advancement, the need for proficient IT project management skills has become crucial. The Certificate Programme in IT Project Management aims to address this pressing demand by equipping participants with the expertise required to master the intricacies of modern IT environments. By offering a comprehensive blend of theoretical insights and practical applications, this programme is poised to empower professionals to refine operational systems and ascend to leadership roles within their organisations." According to the report by Project Management Institute titled "Project Management Job Growth and Talent Gap 2017–2027 report", the demand over the next 10 years for project managers is growing faster than the demand for workers in other occupations and by 2027, employers will need nearly 88 million individuals in project management-oriented roles. It further highlights that project managers are important contributors to productivity and China & India will represent more than 75 percent of the total project management-oriented employment. In response to this burgeoning demand, the Certificate Programme in IT Project Management by ISB Executive Education aims to equip participants with the expertise to master software project management, mitigate risks, enhance project value, and excel in other crucial aspects of project management.

The Certificate Programme in IT Project Management designed by the globally renowned ISB Executive Education faculty, includes pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning by top ISB Executive Education faculty and industry experts, industry relevant project management tools & hands-on learning, real world case-studies, a Capstone project, practice quizzes and PMP certification training. The programme includes modules such as introduction to project management, project initiation, project planning (risk planning), and project execution among others.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State/Government/recognised international universities). The programme starts on June 20, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,10,000 + GST.

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education. Visit the programme page for more details.

About ISB Executive Education ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets and networks required to manage and lead in this new world and achieve their distinctive personal and professional goals. ISB Executive Education, recognised as #1 in India and #29 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2023 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, is dedicated to equipping working professionals to lead in the new global business environment, by fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia, and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through its meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.

