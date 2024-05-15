Left Menu

355 of 466 nominations filed for 13 Lok Sabha seats found valid, says Punjab CEO

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:46 IST
After scrutiny, 355 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state have been found valid, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Wednesday.

A total of 466 candidates had filed nominations for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state from May 7 to May 14.

Nominations can be withdrawn by May 17, after which a final list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections will be released, said the CEO.

Polling in Punjab will be held in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

