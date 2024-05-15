IPL SCOREBOARD: RR vs PBKS

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:26 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Sam Curran 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore c Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 18 Sanju Samson c Rahul Chahar b Nathan Ellis 18 Riyan Parag lbw b Harshal Patel 48 Ravichandran Ashwin c Shashank Singh b Arshdeep Singh 28 Dhruv Jurel c Harpreet Brar b Sam Curran 0 Rovman Powell c and b Rahul Chahar 4 Donovan Ferreira c Rossouw b Harshal Patel 7 Trent Boult run out 12 Avesh Khan not out 3 Extras: (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total: 144/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 4-1, 40-2, 42-3, 92-4, 97-5, 102-6, 125-7, 138-8, 144-9 Bowling: Sam Curran 3-0-24-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-31-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-24-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-28-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-26-2, Harpreet Brar 1-0-10-0.

