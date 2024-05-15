92.38 pc students pass Goa board's SSC examination; girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys in the Goa state board Class 10 examination results for which were declared on Wednesday with 92.38 per cent students passing the test.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairman Bhagirath Shetye told reporters that 18,914 students had appeared for the secondary school certificate examination (Class 10) in April, of which 17,473 pupils cleared it.

He said 8,918 girls out of 9,596 who appeared cleared the exam, recording a passing percentage of 92.93. Among the boys, 8,555 students out of 9,318 passed, registering a success rate of 91.80 per cent.

The average passing percentage for the SSC examination was 92.38 per cent, Shetye said.

Shetye said due to hot weather conditions prevailing in April every year, the board is contemplating to hold the SSC examination from in March from 2025.

