Left Menu

"Mizoram Class 12 Results to be Announced on May 21!"

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the Class-12 examination results on May 21 at 12 pm. In 2023, the pass percentage was 78.66%, with boys outperforming girls at 79.89% versus 77.67%.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:47 IST
"Mizoram Class 12 Results to be Announced on May 21!"
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Friday said it will announce the Class-12 examination results on May 21.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will be declared at 12 pm, an official statement said.

The MBSE had registered a pass percentage of 78.66 in the Class-12 exams in 2023.

Boys had outshone girls last year, with a pass percentage of 79.89 against 77.67 per cent scored by girls, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024