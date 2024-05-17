"Mizoram Class 12 Results to be Announced on May 21!"

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Friday said it will announce the Class-12 examination results on May 21.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will be declared at 12 pm, an official statement said.

The MBSE had registered a pass percentage of 78.66 in the Class-12 exams in 2023.

Boys had outshone girls last year, with a pass percentage of 79.89 against 77.67 per cent scored by girls, officials said.

