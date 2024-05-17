Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai vs Lucknow in IPL!

In the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, held in Mumbai on May 17, Lucknow scored 214 for 6 in 20 overs. Key contributions included KL Rahul's 55, Nicholas Pooran's 75, and bowling from Nuwan Thushara and Piyush Chawla, who took three wickets each.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:32 IST
Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai vs Lucknow in IPL!
Representaive image Image Credit: Twitter (@mipaltan)
Scoreboard of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul c N Thushara b Chawla 55 Devdutt Padikkal lbw b N Thushara 0 Marcus Stoinis lbw b Chawla 28 Deepak Hooda c Nehal Wadhera b Chawla 11 Nicholas Pooran c Suryakumar Yadav b N Thushara 75 Arshad Khan c Nehal Wadhera b N Thushara 0 Ayush Badoni not out 22 Krunal Pandya not out 12 Extras: (W-11) 11 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-49, 3-69, 4-178, 5-178, 6-178.

Bowling: Nuwan Thushara 4-0-28-3, Arjun Tendulkar 2.2-0-22-0, Anshul Kamboj 3-0-48-0, Piyush Chawla 4-0-29-3, Nehal Wadhera 2-0-13-0, Hardik Pandya 2-0-27-0, Naman Dhir 0.4-0-17-0, Romario Shepherd 2-0-30-0. (MORE)

