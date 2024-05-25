Left Menu

MP: Man trying to complete 25-km walk test for forest guard's post falls sick, dies at hospital

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:26 IST
A 27-year-old man trying to complete the 25-km walk test for the post of forest guard in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district died at a hospital on Saturday where he was admitted after his condition deteriorated, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Salim Maurya, was a resident of Shivpuri district.

After the written examination for the post of Van Rakshak in the Forest Department, 108 applicants appeared in the physical test which involved a 25-km walk which has to be completed in four hours, said Divisional Forest Officer (DO) Abhinav Pallav.

''The walk test started at 6 AM. While returning, the condition of Salim Maurya deteriorated just three kilometres before the competition of the test,'' he said.

Maurya was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said, adding that 104 out of 108 candidates completed the walk within the time frame.

Maurya travelled to Balaghat on May 23 for document verification and physical test after he cleared the written exam, his cousin Vinod Jatav said.

''After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the private hospital where Salim died, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

