Girl Power: Girls Outshine Boys in Odisha Class 12 Exams

Girls have outshone boys across all streams in the annual class 12 board examinations conducted by Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

CHSE chairman Ashwini Mishra on Sunday announced that in the arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams, a higher percentage of girls have cleared the exams compared to boys.

The overall pass percentages for arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams were 80.95 per cent, 86.93 per cent, 82.27 per cent, and 68.02 per cent respectively.

In the science stream, out of 1,15,895 candidates who appeared for the exam, 1,00,757 cleared it. Among the 60,973 boys who appeared, 52,567 (86.21 per cent) passed, while 54,922 girls appeared, with 48,190 (87.74 per cent) passing.

For the arts stream, 2,35,218 students appeared, with 1,90,429 passing.

Of the 1,04,447 boys who appeared, 75,913 (72.68 per cent) passed the exam. Of the 1,30,771 girl students, 1,14,516 (87.56 per cent) cleared it.

In commerce, out of 25,897 students, 21,308 passed, with pass percentages of 85.55 for girls and 80.40 for boys.

For the vocational stream, out of 5,636 students, 3,834 passed, with pass percentages of 71.40 per cent for girls and 64.67 per cent for boys.

Odisha board's class 12 examinations were held from February 16 to March 20 this year.

