Left Menu

Girl Power: Girls Outshine Boys in Odisha Class 12 Exams

In the annual class 12 board exams in Odisha, girls have achieved higher pass rates across all streams compared to boys. Results show that 87.74% of girls passed in the science stream, 87.56% in arts, and 85.55% in commerce. The exams were held from February 16 to March 20.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 00:05 IST
Girl Power: Girls Outshine Boys in Odisha Class 12 Exams
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Girls have outshone boys across all streams in the annual class 12 board examinations conducted by Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

CHSE chairman Ashwini Mishra on Sunday announced that in the arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams, a higher percentage of girls have cleared the exams compared to boys.

The overall pass percentages for arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams were 80.95 per cent, 86.93 per cent, 82.27 per cent, and 68.02 per cent respectively.

In the science stream, out of 1,15,895 candidates who appeared for the exam, 1,00,757 cleared it. Among the 60,973 boys who appeared, 52,567 (86.21 per cent) passed, while 54,922 girls appeared, with 48,190 (87.74 per cent) passing.

For the arts stream, 2,35,218 students appeared, with 1,90,429 passing.

Of the 1,04,447 boys who appeared, 75,913 (72.68 per cent) passed the exam. Of the 1,30,771 girl students, 1,14,516 (87.56 per cent) cleared it.

In commerce, out of 25,897 students, 21,308 passed, with pass percentages of 85.55 for girls and 80.40 for boys.

For the vocational stream, out of 5,636 students, 3,834 passed, with pass percentages of 71.40 per cent for girls and 64.67 per cent for boys.

Odisha board's class 12 examinations were held from February 16 to March 20 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024