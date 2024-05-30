Left Menu

West Bengal Revamps Education: Free Language Textbooks for Higher Secondary Students

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will distribute free language textbooks to students, following the introduction of a semester-based system for classes 11 and 12. Despite potential delays, the new curriculum, revised after 11 years, aims to enhance language education. Online resources are available while efforts to expedite textbook printing continue.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:50 IST
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday said it will distribute free language textbooks to students, months after the introduction of a semester-based education system for classes 11 and 12 in educational institutes in the state.

However, due to logistical challenges, the distribution process may experience delays, according to council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya. The revised curriculum, implemented after 11 years, particularly focuses on language subjects, which have been thoroughly updated and divided into four semesters.

''The council has revised the curriculum of all subjects after 11 years. The language papers, in particular, were thoroughly revised and curriculum of all subjects were split into four semesters,'' he said.

The state government has undertaken the printing of all language textbooks for distribution across the state, but despite extensive efforts, the process may take some time, he added.

The council is uploading textual materials of language subjects on its website for the benefit of students, teachers, and parents, while endeavours are being made to expedite printing and distribution of textbooks, he said.

State-run and state-aided schools are scheduled to reopen after the ongoing summer vacation on June 3, with classes commencing from June 10.

Some schools have already started online classes for 12th standard students. The adoption of the semester system for classes 11 and 12 in all state-run and state-aided schools was previously announced by the council, with implementation beginning in the academic session 2024-25 for class 11 and 2025-26 for class 12.

Under this new system, the 10+2 course is divided into four parts, with class 11 structured as semester 1 and 2, and class 12 as semester 3 and 4. According to the draft of the new state education policy unveiled in August last year, board exams will be conducted after the completion of the third and fourth semesters. The existing 4+4+2+2 structure, where students spend four years in the foundation stage, followed by four years in upper primary (preparatory stage), and two years (classes 9 and 10) in secondary education, will be retained, as stated by a higher secondary department official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

