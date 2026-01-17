Students Protest Over Poor Conditions at Eklavya School

In Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, over 300 students from Eklavya Adarsh Aawasiya Vidyalaya took to the streets to protest against unsatisfactory living conditions and subpar food quality. Determined to have their voices heard, they embarked on a 40-kilometer march to meet the district collector.

The students, who are part of a government-run residential program for Scheduled Tribe youth, expressed frustration over complaints falling on deaf ears. They demanded the removal of the principal, alleging mental harassment and neglect of their grievances.

Collector Siddharth Jain intervened, meeting the students on the highway and assuring them of immediate action. He announced plans for the formation of a parents' committee to oversee food quality and a contact committee for direct grievance redressal with officials. Further investigations are promised following reports of additional shortcomings in the school's conditions.

