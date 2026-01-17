Left Menu

Students Protest Over Poor Conditions at Eklavya School

Over 300 students from Eklavya Adarsh Aawasiya Vidyalaya in Harda district protested against poor food quality and inadequate facilities. Students embarked on a 40 km march to meet the collector, demanding improvements and the removal of the principal. The collector promised reforms, including committees for monitoring and grievance redressal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harda | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:26 IST
Students Protest Over Poor Conditions at Eklavya School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, over 300 students from Eklavya Adarsh Aawasiya Vidyalaya took to the streets to protest against unsatisfactory living conditions and subpar food quality. Determined to have their voices heard, they embarked on a 40-kilometer march to meet the district collector.

The students, who are part of a government-run residential program for Scheduled Tribe youth, expressed frustration over complaints falling on deaf ears. They demanded the removal of the principal, alleging mental harassment and neglect of their grievances.

Collector Siddharth Jain intervened, meeting the students on the highway and assuring them of immediate action. He announced plans for the formation of a parents' committee to oversee food quality and a contact committee for direct grievance redressal with officials. Further investigations are promised following reports of additional shortcomings in the school's conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026