Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Unveils TET-2024 Results: Relief Measures Announced for Applicants

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced the TET-2024 results, revealing that 57,725 candidates cleared Paper-1 and 51,443 passed Paper-2. The government decided against collecting fees from unqualified candidates next time and waived the fee once for those who passed when applying for teacher recruitment.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:31 IST
A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday unveiled the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)-2024, in the presence of senior education department officials.

The online TET, conducted from May 20 to June 2, saw 57,725 candidates qualify out of 85,996 for Paper-1 (67.13%), and 51,443 out of 150,491 for Paper-2 (34.18%).

An official release highlighted that the Election Commission did not approve the reduction of the TET application fee during the Lok Sabha poll model code of conduct. To offer relief, the government announced that those who did not qualify in TET 2024 would be exempt from reapplication fees, while successful candidates would get a one-time fee waiver for teacher recruitment under the District Selection Committee (DSC) system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

