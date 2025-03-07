Trump: Let states run schools if Education Department eliminated
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 02:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he wants U.S. states to run schools after the potential abolishment of the Education Department.
Trump told reporters that he thinks student loans will be handled by the U.S. Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration or the Commerce Department if the Education Department is abolished.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Trump
- Treasury Department
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy is cancelled at US request, a Kyiv official says, reports AP.
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi govt displaying 'far-right' characteristics: Prakash Karat