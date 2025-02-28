U.S. Education Department Launches Portal to End DEI in Schools

The U.S. Education Department has unveiled a new portal, 'End DEI,' designed to facilitate public reports of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within publicly-funded K-12 schools. Announced on Thursday, this move aligns with the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to dismantle such programs, which they argue are anti-merit and discriminatory.

In recent directives, the Republican-led administration signaled potential cuts to federal funding for educational institutions that persist with DEI protocols, giving a firm two-week deadline for compliance. The response from various education stakeholders, including a lawsuit from a teachers' union, underscores the contentious nature of the policy shift.

DEI practices gained traction following the 2020 outcry over racial injustice, notably after the death of George Floyd. Advocates continue to defend these initiatives as essential for addressing historical inequalities affecting marginalized communities, including ethnic minorities, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)