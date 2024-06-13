Karnataka Minister Cracks Down on Nursing Colleges Lacking Basic Infrastructure
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has ordered inspections and potential closures of nursing colleges failing to meet basic infrastructure requirements. The decision follows numerous complaints and aims to ensure better facilities for students. The minister rejected a proposed fee hike, emphasizing student interests, and pushed for more seats under government quota.
In a decisive move, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has instructed his department to inspect and potentially seal nursing colleges that fail to provide basic infrastructure for students. Patil issued the directive during a meeting at Vikasa Soudha, citing numerous complaints regarding infrastructure deficiencies.
Despite leniency, many private college managements have not rectified the issues. Patil noted, 'Most colleges lack adequate teaching staff, library, and laboratory facilities, and they charge exorbitant fees.' He added that stringent actions would be taken against non-compliant institutions.
The minister also rejected a 20% fee hike proposed by college managements, prioritizing students' interests. Additionally, he urged colleges to increase government quota seats from 20% to 40% to support more underprivileged students. Patil emphasized the need for inspections before admissions to ensure compliance with government norms.
