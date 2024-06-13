Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Cracks Down on Nursing Colleges Lacking Basic Infrastructure

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has ordered inspections and potential closures of nursing colleges failing to meet basic infrastructure requirements. The decision follows numerous complaints and aims to ensure better facilities for students. The minister rejected a proposed fee hike, emphasizing student interests, and pushed for more seats under government quota.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:37 IST
Karnataka Minister Cracks Down on Nursing Colleges Lacking Basic Infrastructure
Sharan Prakash Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has instructed his department to inspect and potentially seal nursing colleges that fail to provide basic infrastructure for students. Patil issued the directive during a meeting at Vikasa Soudha, citing numerous complaints regarding infrastructure deficiencies.

Despite leniency, many private college managements have not rectified the issues. Patil noted, 'Most colleges lack adequate teaching staff, library, and laboratory facilities, and they charge exorbitant fees.' He added that stringent actions would be taken against non-compliant institutions.

The minister also rejected a 20% fee hike proposed by college managements, prioritizing students' interests. Additionally, he urged colleges to increase government quota seats from 20% to 40% to support more underprivileged students. Patil emphasized the need for inspections before admissions to ensure compliance with government norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024