Ukraine Summit to Unite 100 Delegations Near Lucerne
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:45 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The Swiss government on Friday said that 100 delegations have confirmed they will attend the Ukraine summit which will be held from June 15-16 near the city of Lucerne.
The attendees consist of 92 countries and 8 organizations, according to a statement from the government.
