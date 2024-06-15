Rajasthan CM approves Staff Selection Board service rules to improve recruitment process

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved proposals related to the service rules of the officer and employee cadre of the state Staff Selection Board to make the recruitment process smooth, transparent and time-bound.

According to a government statement, this decision of the chief minister will open the way for determining service rules of the board as well as facilitate the selection of the personnel cadre of the board.

Sharma has approved the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (Gazetted) Service Rules, 2024 and Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (Ministerial and Subordinate) Service Rules, 2024. Along with this, the proposal for necessary amendment in Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services (General Eligibility Test) Rules, 2022 has also been approved.

With the empowerment and independence of the Staff Selection Board, a transparent and time-bound recruitment process will be ensured, the statement said.

It is noteworthy that with the formation of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, service rules were not made for the officer and employee cadre of the board in the last 10 years. As a result, the work of approval of posts, recruitment, promotion, seniority and determination of salary allowances and the likes was not being done smoothly.

The chief minister has approved the proposal to amend the service rules of educational qualification, bringing uniformity in the designation of drivers of various departments. In this regard, it has been decided to upgrade the educational qualification required for the post of driver from eighth to secondary or equivalent, it said.

With this decision, written examination and trade test can be organised by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for the recruitment of drivers in future. This will enable the selection of skilled drivers through a smooth and transparent recruitment process, the statement added.

