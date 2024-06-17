Tragedy Strikes IIT Kharagpur: Third-Year Student Found Hanging in Hostel

In a tragic incident, third-year IIT Kharagpur student Devika Pillai was discovered hanging in her hostel room on Monday. According to law enforcement sources, an investigation has been launched to determine whether her death was a suicide or involved any foul play.

The 21-year-old student, an academically outstanding individual pursuing a degree in biosciences and biotechnology, was found in the Sarojini Naidu/Indira Gandhi Hall premises. Campus security and medical teams were promptly notified, and the police have been informed.

A spokesperson from IIT Kharagpur extended their heartfelt condolences, noting Pillai's promising future and her role as general secretary for social and cultural activities in her hostel. The institute underscored its commitment to students' mental well-being and urged utilization of available support services.

