Owaisi Criticizes NCERT Textbook Revisions on Babri Masjid

On Tuesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi voiced strong criticism against the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for its revisions in textbooks, particularly the omission of references to the Babri Masjid.

In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad MP underscored that the Supreme Court had previously branded the Babri Masjid demolition as an 'egregious criminal act.' Owaisi stressed the necessity for India's children to be taught this historical truth, warning against the glorification of criminal deeds.

Owaisi noted that the rephrased textbook now calls the Babri Masjid a 'three-domed structure' and labels the Ayodhya judgement as an example of 'consensus.' He condemned this sanitization, asserting that children should learn about the masjid's desecration in 1949 and subsequent demolition in 1992.

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani defended the textbook changes, describing them as part of the annual revision process and emphasizing that they are not a matter for public commotion. The new textbooks, which have already hit the market, reflect these controversial edits.

The revised Class 12 political science textbook noticeably omits the term 'Babri Masjid,' and condenses the Ayodhya incident coverage from four pages to two, prioritizing the Supreme Court judgement that enabled the construction of a Ram temple at the contentious site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the consecration of the Ram idol in the temple on January 22 this year, marking the culmination of the Supreme Court's widely accepted verdict.

