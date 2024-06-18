Left Menu

Kerala Minister Slams NCERT for Controversial Textbook Changes

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly criticized recent alterations in school textbooks by NCERT. He emphasized that educational materials should not propagate narrow ideologies or movements. Sivankutty reaffirmed Kerala's commitment to teaching real history and science, reflecting the state's cultural and secular values.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday condemned the controversial alterations in school textbooks by the NCERT. He asserted that textbooks must remain free from narrow ideological propaganda. Sivankutty emphasized that the state of Kerala does not endorse these changes, which include content related to the Babri Masjid demolition and Ayodhya.

In a statement, the Minister stressed the importance of teaching real history and science, noting that Kerala has long adhered to this principle. He recalled previous instances of NCERT's controversial textbook modifications, which led the state government to produce parallel textbooks that reflect Kerala's progressive and secular ethos. These textbooks were designed in line with the nation's constitutional values and the state's socio-cultural heritage.

On the other hand, NCERT's director Dinesh Prasad Saklani defended the modifications by arguing that teaching about riots can result in violent and depressed citizens. He mentioned that the changes were part of an annual revision and should not be overblown. The revised Class 12 political science textbook, which now lacks explicit references to the Babri Masjid, exemplifies these modifications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

