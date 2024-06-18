Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate New Nalanda University Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the event's preparations. The inauguration will see the participation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ambassadors from 17 nations.

Located close to the ancient ruins of the original Nalanda University, this modern incarnation was realized through the Nalanda University Act of 2010. The Act stemmed from a consensus reached at the second East Asia Summit in the Philippines in 2007. The new university began its academic operations in 2014 with a humble intake of 14 students, although construction on the permanent campus commenced in 2017.

Beyond India, 17 other nations, including Australia, Bangladesh, and China, have expressed their support through various MoUs. The institution has established itself as a magnet for international scholars, offering 137 scholarships. Recent postgraduate and PhD enrollees hail from countries as diverse as Argentina, Kenya, and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)