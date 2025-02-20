Congress's Bihar Battle: United We Stand!
Krishna Allavaru, the new Bihar in-charge for Congress, delivered a stern message to party workers, emphasizing unity and discouraging factionalism. He urged workers to focus on grassroots efforts ahead of the elections, assuring them of recognition and reward for hard work done on the ground.
- Country:
- India
Krishna Allavaru, recently appointed as Congress's in-charge for Bihar, issued a strong directive to party workers, urging them to avoid internal divisions as the assembly elections loom.
Addressing party members at Sadaqat Ashram, he stressed airing differences within party fora while respecting boundaries. Allavaru emphasized strength from grassroots efforts.
Allavaru aims to enhance the party's organization in Bihar, pledging commitment to the party's expectations. During his stay, he plans to gather feedback from various party members. The initiative coincides with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's upcoming visit to Buxar.
(With inputs from agencies.)