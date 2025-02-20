Congress's Bihar Battle: United We Stand!

Krishna Allavaru, recently appointed as Congress's in-charge for Bihar, issued a strong directive to party workers, urging them to avoid internal divisions as the assembly elections loom.

Addressing party members at Sadaqat Ashram, he stressed airing differences within party fora while respecting boundaries. Allavaru emphasized strength from grassroots efforts.

Allavaru aims to enhance the party's organization in Bihar, pledging commitment to the party's expectations. During his stay, he plans to gather feedback from various party members. The initiative coincides with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's upcoming visit to Buxar.

