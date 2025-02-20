Left Menu

Congress's Bihar Battle: United We Stand!

Krishna Allavaru, the new Bihar in-charge for Congress, delivered a stern message to party workers, emphasizing unity and discouraging factionalism. He urged workers to focus on grassroots efforts ahead of the elections, assuring them of recognition and reward for hard work done on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:44 IST
Congress's Bihar Battle: United We Stand!
  • Country:
  • India

Krishna Allavaru, recently appointed as Congress's in-charge for Bihar, issued a strong directive to party workers, urging them to avoid internal divisions as the assembly elections loom.

Addressing party members at Sadaqat Ashram, he stressed airing differences within party fora while respecting boundaries. Allavaru emphasized strength from grassroots efforts.

Allavaru aims to enhance the party's organization in Bihar, pledging commitment to the party's expectations. During his stay, he plans to gather feedback from various party members. The initiative coincides with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's upcoming visit to Buxar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025