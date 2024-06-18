Owaisi Demands Supreme Court-Monitored NEET Re-Exam
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the NDA government over perceived irregularities in the NEET exam, urging for a Supreme Court-monitored re-exam. Speaking at a public meeting, Owaisi claimed that the current NEET system favors wealthy students and called for entrance exams to be managed by state governments.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticized the NDA government at the Centre over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored re-exam. Speaking at a public meeting at Darussalam, the party's headquarters, he called the NEET exam a 'joke.'
Owaisi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students ahead of the board exams, accusing Modi of destroying students' futures and shattering their parents' dreams. 'Have some shame, BJP people. Twenty-four lakh children appeared for the exam. You are saying we will do a re-exam for only 1,500 and take away grace marks. There should be a total re-exam. NTA is nonsense. Its head is an RSS man from Madhya Pradesh,' he said.
Owaisi insisted the Modi government conducts the NEET re-exam under Supreme Court supervision and criticized the NTA's ability to handle the exam. He advocated for entrance exams to be managed by state governments, claiming the current NEET system benefits wealthy families. He also accused the BJP of being an anti-education government and challenged Modi to address the issue in his 'Man ki baat' program.
