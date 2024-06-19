Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus, Reviving Ancient Scholarly Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar. Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended. Modi visited the UNESCO world heritage site, Nalanda Mahavihara, before the inauguration. Nalanda University, established in 2010, began operating in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar, marking a significant milestone in the revival of India's ancient scholarly tradition.

The event was graced by the presence of Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Modi's visit commenced with a tour of the nearby 'Nalanda Mahavihara,' a UNESCO world heritage site that stands as a testament to the region's rich historical legacy.

The contemporary Nalanda University, established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and operational since 2014, seeks to revive the glory of its ancient predecessor which was a global hub for learning and thrived for 800 years before its destruction in the 12th century.

