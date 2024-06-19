Left Menu

Woxsen University Achieves Level 5 in PIR for Third Consecutive Year

Woxsen University's School of Business has achieved Level 5 in Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for the third consecutive year, demonstrating its commitment to societal contributions and sustainable development. The university implemented 85 positive impact initiatives in 2023, benefiting over 6,500 individuals across rural communities and schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The School of Business at Woxsen University has once again achieved Level 5 in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for 2024, a milestone marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious recognition. This accolade cements Woxsen University's commitment to creating a positive societal impact, placing it alongside five other esteemed institutions globally.

The PIR, an initiative driven by students, assesses the societal contributions of business schools beyond their economic impact. The 2024 theme, 'Empowering Impact Excellence,' highlighted case studies, trends in regional growth, and increased student engagement among the participating schools.

Woxsen University, known for its dedication to ethics, sustainability, and innovative education, executed 85 positive impact initiatives last year alone. These initiatives benefited 6,500 individuals in 14 rural communities and 20 schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Programs like TRY, EmpowerIT, Project Legacy, and Elevate 3.0 reflect the university's mission to foster global change-makers and align with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

