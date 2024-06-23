NCP Blames Centre for NEET-PG Exam Postponement, Demands Education Minister's Resignation
NCP accuses the Centre of failing in postponing the NEET-PG entrance exam and demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Union Health Ministry decided to postpone the exam as a precaution due to recent allegations of irregularities in competitive exams.
The postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam has been branded as a ''failure'' by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Accusing the government of jeopardizing the futures of aspirants, the opposition demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in light of the alleged ''mess and malpractices'' plaguing the examination process.
Following controversy over integrity issues in competitive exams, the Union Health Ministry opted to delay the exam as a ''precautionary measure,'' marking the fourth such instance recently. NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto insisted that Pradhan must acknowledge his duty failures and step down.
