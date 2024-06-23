Left Menu

Maharashtra Students Appeal for Free Higher Education for Girls

Students from Latur, Maharashtra, have appealed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for free higher education for girls. Santosh Pawar of the NGO Aadhar Manuskicha mentioned that 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College sent postcards to the CM, emphasizing the benefit for girls from low-income families.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:09 IST
Maharashtra Students Appeal for Free Higher Education for Girls
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, students from Latur, Maharashtra, have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging for free higher education for girls.

The initiative, spearheaded by Santosh Pawar of the NGO Aadhar Manuskicha, saw 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College penning postcards to the CM.

'During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, CM Shinde and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil indicated that higher education would be free for girls with a family income below Rs 8 lakh. However, no official order has been issued yet,' stated Pawar, expressing the potential benefits for girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024