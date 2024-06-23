Maharashtra Students Appeal for Free Higher Education for Girls

In a heartfelt appeal, students from Latur, Maharashtra, have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging for free higher education for girls.

The initiative, spearheaded by Santosh Pawar of the NGO Aadhar Manuskicha, saw 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College penning postcards to the CM.

'During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, CM Shinde and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil indicated that higher education would be free for girls with a family income below Rs 8 lakh. However, no official order has been issued yet,' stated Pawar, expressing the potential benefits for girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

